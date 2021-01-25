CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Younger leads Presbyterian past High Point 71-56

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 9:16 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Younger registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian topped High Point 71-56 on Monday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for Presbyterian (4-8, 2-6 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Winston Hill added 14 points.

John-Michael Wright had 22 points for the Panthers (4-9, 2-6). Emmanuel Izunabor had 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Lydell Elmore added 10 points.

The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. High Point defeated Presbyterian 81-57 on Sunday.

