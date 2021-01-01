CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Wright, Sullivan carry Marist over Niagara 63-61

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 4:56 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Marist narrowly beat Niagara 63-61 on Friday.

Wright made two free throws with eight seconds left for a five-point lead.

Raheim Sullivan added 12 points and seven assists, Braden Bell chipped in 11 points and Jordan Jones had nine rebounds for Marist (6-1, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (3-4, 2-3). Kobi Nwandu and Nicholas Kratholm each had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

