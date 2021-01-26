CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 2:59 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (30) 14-0 798 1
2. NC State (2) 11-0 760 2
3. South Carolina 12-1 726 3
4. Connecticut 10-0 714 5
5. UCLA 9-2 663 6
6. Stanford 12-2 637 4
7. Texas A&M 14-1 602 8
8. Baylor 10-2 556 9
9. Arizona 11-2 527 10
10. Maryland 11-2 519 7
11. Ohio St. 9-1 449 16
12. Oregon 11-3 421 13
13. Michigan 10-1 412 11
14. Kentucky 11-4 354 12
15. Indiana 9-3 345 15
16. South Florida 10-1 335 14
17. Gonzaga 13-2 265 18
18. Arkansas 11-6 190 17
19. Mississippi St. 8-4 179 19
20. DePaul 9-3 177 21
21. Georgia 13-2 170 23
22. Tennessee 10-3 120 NR
23. Texas 11-3 112 24
23. Northwestern 8-3 112 22
25. Missouri St. 8-2 72 25

Dropped out: No. 20 Syracuse (7-3).

Others receiving votes: Syracuse (7-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 44; West Virginia (11-2) 41; Florida Gulf Coast (11-2) 15; Iowa (9-3) 11; Michigan State (9-2) 9; Washington State. (8-4) 8; Dayton (6-1) 5; Alabama (12-2) 3; Milwaukee (15-1) 1; Iowa State (10-5) 1; IUPUI (8-3) 1; Arizona State (8-4) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

