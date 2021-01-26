WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Louisville (30)
|14-0
|798
|1
|2. NC State (2)
|11-0
|760
|2
|3. South Carolina
|12-1
|726
|3
|4. Connecticut
|10-0
|714
|5
|5. UCLA
|9-2
|663
|6
|6. Stanford
|12-2
|637
|4
|7. Texas A&M
|14-1
|602
|8
|8. Baylor
|10-2
|556
|9
|9. Arizona
|11-2
|527
|10
|10. Maryland
|11-2
|519
|7
|11. Ohio St.
|9-1
|449
|16
|12. Oregon
|11-3
|421
|13
|13. Michigan
|10-1
|412
|11
|14. Kentucky
|11-4
|354
|12
|15. Indiana
|9-3
|345
|15
|16. South Florida
|10-1
|335
|14
|17. Gonzaga
|13-2
|265
|18
|18. Arkansas
|11-6
|190
|17
|19. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|179
|19
|20. DePaul
|9-3
|177
|21
|21. Georgia
|13-2
|170
|23
|22. Tennessee
|10-3
|120
|NR
|23. Texas
|11-3
|112
|24
|23. Northwestern
|8-3
|112
|22
|25. Missouri St.
|8-2
|72
|25
Dropped out: No. 20 Syracuse (7-3).
Others receiving votes: Syracuse (7-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 44; West Virginia (11-2) 41; Florida Gulf Coast (11-2) 15; Iowa (9-3) 11; Michigan State (9-2) 9; Washington State. (8-4) 8; Dayton (6-1) 5; Alabama (12-2) 3; Milwaukee (15-1) 1; Iowa State (10-5) 1; IUPUI (8-3) 1; Arizona State (8-4) 1.
