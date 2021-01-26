WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Louisville (30) 14-0 798 1 2. NC State (2) 11-0 760 2 3. South Carolina 12-1 726 3 4. Connecticut 10-0 714 5 5. UCLA 9-2 663 6 6. Stanford 12-2 637 4 7. Texas A&M 14-1 602 8 8. Baylor 10-2 556 9 9. Arizona 11-2 527 10 10. Maryland 11-2 519 7 11. Ohio St. 9-1 449 16 12. Oregon 11-3 421 13 13. Michigan 10-1 412 11 14. Kentucky 11-4 354 12 15. Indiana 9-3 345 15 16. South Florida 10-1 335 14 17. Gonzaga 13-2 265 18 18. Arkansas 11-6 190 17 19. Mississippi St. 8-4 179 19 20. DePaul 9-3 177 21 21. Georgia 13-2 170 23 22. Tennessee 10-3 120 NR 23. Texas 11-3 112 24 23. Northwestern 8-3 112 22 25. Missouri St. 8-2 72 25

Dropped out: No. 20 Syracuse (7-3).

Others receiving votes: Syracuse (7-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 44; West Virginia (11-2) 41; Florida Gulf Coast (11-2) 15; Iowa (9-3) 11; Michigan State (9-2) 9; Washington State. (8-4) 8; Dayton (6-1) 5; Alabama (12-2) 3; Milwaukee (15-1) 1; Iowa State (10-5) 1; IUPUI (8-3) 1; Arizona State (8-4) 1.

