WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Louisville (30)
|12-0
|798
|2
|2. NC State (1)
|10-0
|749
|3
|3. South Carolina
|10-1
|721
|4
|4. Stanford
|11-1
|710
|1
|5. Connecticut
|7-0
|697
|5
|6. UCLA
|8-2
|596
|8
|7. Maryland (1)
|11-1
|595
|9
|8. Texas A&M
|13-1
|570
|7
|9. Baylor
|8-2
|541
|6
|10. Arizona
|10-2
|499
|13
|11. Michigan
|10-3
|477
|12
|12. Kentucky
|10-0
|474
|11
|13. Oregon
|10-3
|405
|10
|14. South Florida
|9-3
|306
|17
|15. Indiana
|10-1
|301
|18
|16. Ohio St.
|8-3
|291
|15
|17. Arkansas
|7-1
|286
|16
|18. Gonzaga
|11-5
|227
|19
|19. Mississippi St.
|12-2
|211
|14
|20. Syracuse
|6-1
|195
|21
|21. DePaul
|8-3
|166
|22
|22. Northwestern
|7-2
|145
|23
|23. Georgia
|12-1
|109
|27
|24. Texas
|9-3
|82
|20
|25. Missouri St.
|6-2
|69
|25
Dropped out: No. 24 Tennessee (9-2).
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (9-2) 46; South Dakota State (11-2) 41; Iowa (9-3) 24; West Virginia (10-2) 21; Iowa State (9-4) 9; Virginia Tech (7-5) 7; Michigan State (8-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (9-2) 6; Colorado (6-6) 5; Washington State (7-3) 4; Nebraska (7-4) 4; IUPUI (8-1) 2; Delaware (9-1) 2; Dayton (6-1) 2; Arizona State (7-3) 1.
___
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.