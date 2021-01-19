WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Louisville (30) 12-0 798 2 2. NC State (1) 10-0 749 3 3. South Carolina 10-1 721 4 4. Stanford 11-1 710 1 5. Connecticut 7-0 697 5 6. UCLA 8-2 596 8 7. Maryland (1) 11-1 595 9 8. Texas A&M 13-1 570 7 9. Baylor 8-2 541 6 10. Arizona 10-2 499 13 11. Michigan 10-3 477 12 12. Kentucky 10-0 474 11 13. Oregon 10-3 405 10 14. South Florida 9-3 306 17 15. Indiana 10-1 301 18 16. Ohio St. 8-3 291 15 17. Arkansas 7-1 286 16 18. Gonzaga 11-5 227 19 19. Mississippi St. 12-2 211 14 20. Syracuse 6-1 195 21 21. DePaul 8-3 166 22 22. Northwestern 7-2 145 23 23. Georgia 12-1 109 27 24. Texas 9-3 82 20 25. Missouri St. 6-2 69 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Tennessee (9-2).

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (9-2) 46; South Dakota State (11-2) 41; Iowa (9-3) 24; West Virginia (10-2) 21; Iowa State (9-4) 9; Virginia Tech (7-5) 7; Michigan State (8-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (9-2) 6; Colorado (6-6) 5; Washington State (7-3) 4; Nebraska (7-4) 4; IUPUI (8-1) 2; Delaware (9-1) 2; Dayton (6-1) 2; Arizona State (7-3) 1.

