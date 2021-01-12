WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (31)
|10-0
|799
|1
|2. Louisville (1)
|10-0
|761
|2
|3. NC State
|10-0
|731
|3
|4. South Carolina
|8-1
|697
|4
|5. Connecticut
|7-0
|658
|5
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|628
|6
|7. Texas A&M (1)
|12-0
|606
|7
|8. UCLA
|7-2
|563
|9
|9. Maryland
|9-1
|523
|12
|10. Oregon
|9-2
|488
|11
|11. Kentucky
|9-3
|448
|8
|12. Michigan
|9-0
|446
|14
|13. Arizona
|8-2
|415
|10
|14. Mississippi St.
|8-2
|397
|15
|15. Ohio St.
|6-0
|349
|16
|16. Arkansas
|10-4
|289
|13
|17. South Florida
|9-1
|254
|19
|18. Indiana
|7-3
|240
|18
|19. Gonzaga
|10-2
|197
|21
|20. Texas
|8-2
|170
|17
|21. Syracuse
|5-1
|154
|20
|22. DePaul
|6-3
|136
|22
|23. Northwestern
|6-2
|116
|23
|24. Tennessee
|8-1
|63
|32
|25. Missouri St.
|4-2
|61
|25
Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan State (8-2).
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (9-2) 49; Georgia (10-1) 41; Washington State (7-1) 40; Iowa (8-2) 25; Florida State (4-1) 15; Michigan State (8-2) 14; IUPUI (8-1) 7; West Virginia (8-2) 6; Clemson (8-4) 5; Dayton (5-1) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 2; Wake Forest (6-3) 1; Delaware (7-1) 1; Arizona State (7-3) 1.
