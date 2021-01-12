INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:11 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (31) 10-0 799 1
2. Louisville (1) 10-0 761 2
3. NC State 10-0 731 3
4. South Carolina 8-1 697 4
5. Connecticut 7-0 658 5
6. Baylor 8-1 628 6
7. Texas A&M (1) 12-0 606 7
8. UCLA 7-2 563 9
9. Maryland 9-1 523 12
10. Oregon 9-2 488 11
11. Kentucky 9-3 448 8
12. Michigan 9-0 446 14
13. Arizona 8-2 415 10
14. Mississippi St. 8-2 397 15
15. Ohio St. 6-0 349 16
16. Arkansas 10-4 289 13
17. South Florida 9-1 254 19
18. Indiana 7-3 240 18
19. Gonzaga 10-2 197 21
20. Texas 8-2 170 17
21. Syracuse 5-1 154 20
22. DePaul 6-3 136 22
23. Northwestern 6-2 116 23
24. Tennessee 8-1 63 32
25. Missouri St. 4-2 61 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan State (8-2).

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (9-2) 49; Georgia (10-1) 41; Washington State (7-1) 40; Iowa (8-2) 25; Florida State (4-1) 15; Michigan State (8-2) 14; IUPUI (8-1) 7; West Virginia (8-2) 6; Clemson (8-4) 5; Dayton (5-1) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 2; Wake Forest (6-3) 1; Delaware (7-1) 1; Arizona State (7-3) 1.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

