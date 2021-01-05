WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (31)
|9-0
|799
|1
|2. Louisville (1)
|7-0
|756
|2
|3. NC State
|10-0
|733
|3
|4. South Carolina
|7-1
|694
|4
|5. Connecticut
|6-0
|687
|5
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|630
|6
|7. Texas A&M (1)
|10-0
|575
|9
|8. Kentucky
|9-1
|553
|11
|9. UCLA
|6-2
|509
|12
|10. Arizona
|8-1
|506
|8
|11. Oregon
|8-1
|484
|7
|12. Maryland
|7-1
|435
|14
|13. Arkansas
|10-2
|420
|10
|14. Michigan
|7-0
|365
|17
|15. Mississippi St.
|6-2
|357
|13
|16. Ohio St.
|5-0
|339
|15
|17. Texas
|8-1
|261
|19
|18. Indiana
|5-3
|191
|18
|19. South Florida
|7-1
|188
|22
|20. Syracuse
|5-1
|186
|20
|21. Gonzaga
|9-2
|145
|23
|22. DePaul
|5-3
|136
|21
|23. Northwestern
|4-2
|95
|16
|24. Michigan St.
|8-0
|77
|NR
|25. Missouri St.
|4-2
|67
|24
Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota State (7-2).
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (7-2) 55; Georgia (9-1) 43; Iowa (7-1) 37; Florida State (4-1) 31; Arizona State (7-3) 13; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 9; Tennessee (6-1) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 5; Central Florida (5-1) 5; IUPUI (8-1) 4; Clemson (8-2) 3; Dayton (3-1) 1.
