Wojcik, Crisler lift Fairfield past Rider 72-56

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:27 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jake Wojcik had 13 points as Fairfield defeated Rider 72-56 on Saturday. Zach Crisler added 11 points for the Stags, and Taj Benning chipped in 10 points.

Chris Maidoh had 10 rebounds for Fairfield (2-9, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Fairfield totaled 37 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Dontrell McQuarter had 12 points for the Broncs (2-7, 2-4). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Dwight Murray Jr. had six rebounds.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Fairfield 70-62 last Friday.

