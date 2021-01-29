CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mercer (10-5, 3-4) vs. Wofford (9-5, 6-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Macon. The teams last played on Dec. 29, when the Terriers shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding Mercer to just 39.7 percent on their way to the 78-65 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wofford’s Storm Murphy, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Terriers scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they recorded in non-conference play.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Felipe Haase has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Wofford has 38 assists on 81 field goals (46.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Mercer has assists on 48 of 89 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

New subcommittee ready to face the Defense Department's future issues

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up