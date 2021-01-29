Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

Mercer (10-5, 3-4) vs. Wofford (9-5, 6-2) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer (10-5, 3-4) vs. Wofford (9-5, 6-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Macon. The teams last played on Dec. 29, when the Terriers shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding Mercer to just 39.7 percent on their way to the 78-65 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wofford’s Storm Murphy, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Terriers scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they recorded in non-conference play.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Felipe Haase has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Wofford has 38 assists on 81 field goals (46.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Mercer has assists on 48 of 89 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

