Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 5:09 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Payton Willis had 17 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 66-59 on Sunday.

Zep Jasper added 13 points for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) and Cameron Copeland chipped in 10 points.

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Blue Hens (3-4, 1-1). Dylan Painter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Johnny McCoy had seven rebounds.

