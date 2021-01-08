Willis, Incarnate Word visit UNO

Incarnate Word (4-4, 1-0) vs. New Orleans (1-9, 0-2) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Incarnate Word (4-4, 1-0) vs. New Orleans (1-9, 0-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Keaston Willis and Incarnate Word will take on Damion Rosser and New Orleans. The sophomore Willis has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Rosser, a senior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rosser, Troy Green, Lamont Berzat and Derek St. Hilaire have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Willis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Privateers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cardinals. New Orleans has an assist on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Incarnate Word has assists on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: The New Orleans offense has turned the ball over 18.2 times per game this season, but is averaging 14.7 turnovers over its last three games.

