INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 25 to…

Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Western Michigan

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up