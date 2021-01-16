CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Washington Monument closes indefinitely | White House begins relief talks | Latest test results
Williams leads Hartford past UMBC with double-double

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:55 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 70-63 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Traci Carter had 16 points, six assists and five steals for Hartford (9-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Miroslav Stafl added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Retrievers (9-3, 5-2). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 13 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 12 points.

___

___

