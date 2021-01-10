CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Williams carries Hartford past Mass.-Lowell 75-58

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 4:00 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Austin Williams had a career-high 29 points as Hartford topped UMass Lowell 75-58 on Sunday.

Hunter Marks had 13 points and eight rebounds for Hartford (8-5, 5-3 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 13 points and seven assists. D.J. Mitchell had 10 points.

Hartford totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Obadiah Noel had 18 points for the River Hawks (4-8, 3-5). Kalil Thomas added a career-high 13 points. Salif Boudie had eight rebounds.

UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 71-62 on Saturday.

