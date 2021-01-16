CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Brown lift Murray…

Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams had 17 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers easily beat UT Martin 79-57 on Saturday. Tevin Brown added 13 points for the Racers. Dionte Bostick chipped in 11, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Demond Robinson had 10. Brown also had six assists, while Bostick posted nine assists.

Cameron Holden had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-7, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who have now lost seven straight games. Jaron Williams added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up