Williams, Bieniemy carry UTEP over Rice 101-89

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 11:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 29 points as UTEP defeated Rice 101-89 on Friday night.

Jamal Bieniemy added 24 points for the Miners, while Keonte Kennedy chipped in 22. Bieniemy also had six assists, while Kennedy posted seven rebounds.

Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points for UTEP (6-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

UTEP is 2-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Max Fiedler scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Owls (8-3, 2-1). Travis Evee added 21 points. Riley Abercrombie had 14 points.

