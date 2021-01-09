INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
William & Mary ends four-game losing streak

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 5:11 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quinn Blair had 13 points and eight rebounds as William & Mary beat Delaware 67-62 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Connor Kochera had 12 points and eight rebounds for William & Mary (3-5, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Ben Wight added 10 points. Mehkel Harvey had nine rebounds.

Luke Loewe, who led the Tribe in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Dylan Painter had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Blue Hens (3-5, 1-2). Gianmarco Arletti added 13 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 13 points.

