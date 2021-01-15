CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wiggins scores 21, Maryland…

Wiggins scores 21, Maryland beats Division II Wingate 100-58

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, making four of Maryland’s 12 3-pointers, and the Terrapins beat Division-II member Wingate 100-58 on Friday.

The matchup was announced on Wednesday after Maryland’s originally scheduled game against Nebraska was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Cornhusker program.

Galin Smith added 13 points, and Hakim Hart and Darryl Morsell each scored 11 for Maryland (8-6). James Graham III had 10 for his first points as a Terp, and Donta Scott was the only starter not in double figures with nine points.

Maryland had its lead trimmed to 24-23 before scoring 22 of the next 27 points for an 18-point lead. Wiggins scored 12 of his 18 first-half points during the spurt.

Smith scored 11 of Maryland’s first 15 points of the second half to help build a 26-point lead as Wingate didn’t make a field goal for five minutes.

Francis Sio scored 18 points and Miguel Priest added 11 for Wingate, which played the game as an exhibition. The Bulldogs were held to 19-of-63 shooting (30.2%), while Maryland shot 60.4%.

Maryland’s next three scheduled games are against No. 7 Michigan (on Tuesday), 23rd-ranked Minnesota and No. 9 Wisconsin.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up