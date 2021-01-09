INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Whitfield scores 20 to carry Campbell past Longwood 64-58

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:57 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell got past Longwood 64-58 on Saturday night.

Whitfield made 9 of 12 shots. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points for Campbell (6-6, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Justin Hill had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (2-11, 1-6). Juan Munoz also scored 11 points. Zac Watson had 10 points.

The teams meet again today.

