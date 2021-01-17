CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Western Kentucky holds off rival Marshall for weekend sweep

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 5:39 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Rawls made a pair of free throws with five seconds left and Western Kentucky defeated rival Marshall 69-67 on Sunday.

After Rawls put the Hilltoppers on top 69-66, they fouled Andrew Taylor on purpose. Taylor made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose. The Thundering Herd got the rebound but a rushed 3-pointer by Mikel Beyers was off the mark.

Charles Bassey had 24 points and Carson Williams added 16 points for Western Kentucky (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight had seven rebounds.

Taylor had 17 points for the Thundering Herd (7-4, 1-3). Taevion Kinsey added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jannson Williams had three blocks.

Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 81-73 on Friday in a home-and-home series.

