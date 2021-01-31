CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Weathers lifts Texas Southern past Alabama St. 80-73

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 12:06 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Weathers registered 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Texas Southern topped Alabama State 80-73 on Saturday night.

Yahuza Rasas had seven rebounds for Texas Southern (4-7, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added nine rebounds.

Kevion Stewart scored a career-high 21 points for the Hornets (2-6, 2-6). DJ Heath added 16 points. Brandon Battle had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge, the Hornets’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

