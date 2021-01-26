WCU looks to end streak vs VMI

Western Carolina (7-7, 0-5) vs. VMI (8-8, 3-4) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI looks…

Western Carolina (7-7, 0-5) vs. VMI (8-8, 3-4)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI looks to extend Western Carolina’s conference losing streak to seven games. Western Carolina’s last SoCon win came against the Mercer Bears 70-56 on March 7, 2020. VMI lost 83-80 to Mercer in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: VMI’s Greg Parham has averaged 19.8 points while Jake Stephens has put up 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Mason Faulkner has averaged 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Xavier Cork has put up 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Keydets have scored 82.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Parham has had his hand in 49 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Western Carolina has lost its last four road games, scoring 77.5 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Keydets. VMI has 36 assists on 80 field goals (45 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Keydets 28th among Division 1 teams. The Western Carolina defense has allowed 78.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st).

