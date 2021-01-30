CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Watson scores 22 to…

Watson scores 22 to lift Dayton over Rhode Island 67-56

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson had 22 points as Dayton topped Rhode Island 67-56 on Saturday.

Jalen Crutcher had 15 points for Dayton (10-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordy Tshimanga had 11 points.

Watson hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 15-0 run to start the second half as Dayton came from trailing 32-29 at the break. The Flyers held Rhode Island to a season-low 24 points in the second half.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points and six rebounds for the Rams (9-9, 6-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Rhode Island was held to 31% shooting in the second half (8 of 26).

Fatts Russell, the Rams’ leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to four points on 1 of 6 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up