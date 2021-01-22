CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Warrick lifts N. Kentucky…

Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Robert Morris 81-76

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 20 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (6-8, 4-5 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. David Bohm added 16 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 points.

Northern Kentucky scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

AJ Bramah had 27 points for the Colonials (3-6, 2-4). Kam Farris added 13 points. Jon Williams had 13 points.

Kahliel Spear, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up