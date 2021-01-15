CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Warren lifts Hampton past South Carolina Upstate 84-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:44 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Warren had 27 points as Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 84-74 on Friday night.

Warren made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Russell Dean had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Hampton (7-8, 6-4 Big South Conference). Chris Shelton added 16 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points.

Hampton scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Everette Hammond had 19 points for the Spartans (3-11, 3-5). Nevin Zink added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner had 17 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 69-68 on Thursday.

