Ware carries Morgan State past D-III St. Mary’s (Md.) 99-41

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:44 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored 23 points as Morgan State routed St. Mary’s (MD) 99-41 on Thursday night. Sharone Wright added 20 points for the Bears.

Ware hit 10 of 13 shots. Wright also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Malik Miller had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Morgan State (7-4). Troy Baxter added 10 points.

Morgan State posted a season-high 28 assists on 42 field goals. Meanwhile, the Bears forced a season-high 27 turnovers, scoring 28 points on the other end.

Daryn Alexander had 14 points for the Division-III Seahawks.

Morgan State’s scheduled Saturday game against Howard University has been postponed by COVID-19 concerns in the Howard program.

