Walton, Wynter lift Drexel over William & Mary 82-58

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:31 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Walton scored a season-high 20 points, Camren Wynter added 19 points with 11 assists and Drexel defeated William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.

Walton shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as the Dragons shot 63% after halftime to claim their conference home opener. Wynter’s double-double was the third of his career.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 12 points for Drexel (6-4, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). James Butler also scored 12 points and added eight rebounds.

Drexel outscored William & Mary 46-22 in the paint, scored 20 points on 14 Tribe turnovers and had eight steals, contributing to 16 points on the fast break.

Luke Loewe had 16 points for the Tribe (3-6, 1-3). Yuri Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Quinn Blair had 13 points.

Drexel’s upcoming CAA games against Elon Jan. 23-24 have been postponed because of COVID-19-related protocols in the Elon program.

