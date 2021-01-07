INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Walters lifts Northeastern over…

Walters lifts Northeastern over Hofstra 81-78 in OT

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Shaquille Walters scored nine of his career-high 20 points in overtime as Northeastern defeated Hofstra 81-78 on Thursday.

Jason Strong scored 16 of his a career-high 18 points after halftime for Northeastern (4-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which made up a 19-point gap and broke its five-game road losing streak. Tyson Walker added 11 points and a career-high nine assists. Quirin Emanga scored nine with a career best eight rebounds.

Isaac Kante had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pride (6-4, 2-1). Caleb Burgess added 15 points and eight assists. Jalen Ray had 15 points and six rebounds but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer when the shot sailed wide.

Kvonn Cramer had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Hofstra led 46-29 after a half, but scored a season-low 22 points in the second half on 9-for-22 shooting with eight turnovers. Northeastern, for the game, scored 21 points off 15 Hofstra turnovers and shot 33-for-62 (53%) with 10 3-pointers.

Hofstra and Northeastern have met for the last two Colonial Athletic Association championships, with the Pride winning their first, 70-61, in March.

The teams meet again Saturday. Last season’s regular season games, both Hofstra wins, were decided by six points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up