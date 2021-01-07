W. Illinois looks to end streak vs SD State

Western Illinois (2-7, 0-2) vs. South Dakota State (6-3, 2-1) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois (2-7, 0-2) vs. South Dakota State (6-3, 2-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11, 2020. South Dakota State is coming off a 93-50 win over Mount Marty on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Illinois’ Will Carius, Rod Johnson Jr. and Anthony Jones have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Leathernecks scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BAYLOR: Baylor Scheierman has connected on 48.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Western Illinois is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: South Dakota State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Jackrabbits are 1-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 77.1 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 82 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.