W. Illinois looks to end streak vs N. Dakota

Western Illinois (2-11, 0-6) vs. North Dakota (4-13, 4-7)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to 18 games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11, 2020. North Dakota lost 85-74 at South Dakota State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Illinois’ Will Carius, Rod Johnson Jr. and Anthony Jones have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Leathernecks scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Hawks have allowed just 71.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.NIFTY FILIP: Filip Rebraca has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 53.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Western Illinois is 0-11 when it allows at least 65 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Western Illinois’s Carius has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 71.8 possessions per game.

