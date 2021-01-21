Vermont looks to extend streak vs Hartford

Vermont (7-3, 7-3) vs. Hartford (9-6, 6-4) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont…

Vermont (7-3, 7-3) vs. Hartford (9-6, 6-4)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its sixth straight conference win against Hartford. Vermont’s last America East loss came against the Albany Great Danes 63-62 on Jan. 2. Hartford lost 57-49 on the road to Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hartford’s Austin Williams has averaged 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while Traci Carter has put up 10.5 points and 2.9 steals. For the Catamounts, Ryan Davis has averaged 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Ben Shungu has put up 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up only 61.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Williams has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. Williams has 24 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Hartford is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawks are 5-0 when they score at least 70 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Catamounts are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or worse, and 0-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-best mark in the country. The Hartford offense has produced just 65.3 points through 15 games (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

