UTSA looks to end streak vs Rice

UTSA (4-4, 0-1) vs. Rice (7-2, 1-0)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks to extend UTSA’s conference losing streak to five games. UTSA’s last CUSA win came against the UAB Blazers 66-59 on March 1, 2020. Rice is coming off a 95-86 home win against UTSA in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish and Luka Barisic have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Roadrunners points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rice is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Owls are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TWO STREAKS: UTSA has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 88.5 points during those contests. Rice has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CUSA teams.

