UTRGV looks to extend streak vs Tarleton State

Texas Rio Grande Valley (8-3, 2-0) vs. Tarleton State (2-7, 0-4)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley looks for its fifth straight conference win against Tarleton State. Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last WAC loss came against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 79-59 on Feb. 27, 2020. Tarleton State is looking to break its current five-game losing streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has relied heavily on its seniors. Sean Rhea, Javon Levi, Chris Freeman and LaQuan Butler have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Vaqueros points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Montre’ Gipson has connected on 56.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 59: Tarleton State is 0-7 this year when it allows 59 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 59.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-3 when fewer than four Vaqueros players score in double-figures.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.2 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Vaqueros have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.5 percent of all possessions.

