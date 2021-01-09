CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Utah Valley looks to…

Utah Valley looks to sweep California Baptist

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

California Baptist (3-3, 0-1) vs. Utah Valley (3-5, 1-0)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist seeks revenge on Utah Valley after dropping the first matchup in Orem. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Wolverines shot 47.5 percent from the field while holding California Baptist to just 35.7 percent on the way to a 77-50 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Fardaws Aimaq has averaged a double-double (15.4 points and 15.1 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wolverines. Complementing Aimaq is Trey Woodbury, who is maintaining an average of 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. The Lancers have been led by Ty Rowell, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists.TERRIFIC TY: Rowell has connected on 45.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has an assist on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its previous three contests while California Baptist has assists on 60 of 94 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 83.8 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 23rd among Division I teams. The Utah Valley defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 213th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up