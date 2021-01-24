Utah State, UNLV meet in conference play

Utah State (12-4, 9-1) vs. UNLV (5-6, 2-2) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State (12-4, 9-1) vs. UNLV (5-6, 2-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Utah State in a MWC matchup. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. UNLV won over Benedictine Mesa 99-45, while Utah State came up short in an 84-76 game to Colorado State.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNLV’s David Jenkins Jr., Cheikh Mbacke Diong and Nicquel Blake have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 78.6 points per game and allowed 55.8 points per game against MWC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.4 points scored and 71.2 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAVID: Jenkins has connected on 39.7 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: UNLV is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Aggies are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Aggies have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

