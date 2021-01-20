CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Utah looks to extend…

Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah (5-6, 2-5) vs. Washington State (9-4, 2-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Utah has won by an average of 18 points in its last 12 wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Washington State’s Isaac Bonton has averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Efe Abogidi has put up 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has accounted for 57 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. Bonton has 27 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 75: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-6 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 0-6 on the year when falling short of 75.

STINGY STATE: Washington State has held opposing teams to only 37.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Pac-12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

At some agencies, acting leadership often outlasted permanent appointees over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up