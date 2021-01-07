UTA, La.-Monroe meet in conference play

Texas-Arlington (4-6, 0-2) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-5, 2-0) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe plays host…

Texas-Arlington (4-6, 0-2) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-5, 2-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe plays host to Texas-Arlington in a Sun Belt matchup. Texas-Arlington came up short in a 75-62 game at Arkansas-Little Rock in its last outing. Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 62-55 home win over Arkansas State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Russell Harrison, Josh Nicholas and Chris Efretuei have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 37 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.SHAHADA CAN SHOOT: Shahada Wells has connected on 47.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Texas-Arlington has lost its last five road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.