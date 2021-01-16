CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
UNLV’s Coleman out of for the season with stress fracture

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:10 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV starting point guard Marvin Coleman will miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his right leg.

“This is a tough situation for Marvin and is disappointing for our program,” Runnin’ Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement on Saturday. “He has been an inspiration and extremely coachable. He helped turn our season around last year and as one of our two team captains and a great leader, we were looking to him to help provide that again for our team.

Coleman missed two games after a positive COVID-19 test before returning in a win against Saint Katherine on Tuesday. He had six points and six assists in 21 minutes.

The junior guard averaged 6.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds this season. Coleman joined the program as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship after his freshman season.

