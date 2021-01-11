UNLV squares off against Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. UNLV (1-6) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV…

Saint Katherine College vs. UNLV (1-6)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. UNLV lost 83-80 to Colorado State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for UNLV. David Jenkins Jr. has paired with Hamilton with 15.1 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hamilton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last five games. Hamilton has accounted for 44 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Runnin’ Rebels offense put up 67.2 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

