INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » UNLV squares off against…

UNLV squares off against Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Katherine College vs. UNLV (1-6)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. UNLV lost 83-80 to Colorado State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for UNLV. David Jenkins Jr. has paired with Hamilton with 15.1 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hamilton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last five games. Hamilton has accounted for 44 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Runnin’ Rebels offense put up 67.2 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up