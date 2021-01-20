CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
UNLV squares off against Benedictine Mesa

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 6:30 AM

Benedictine Mesa vs. UNLV (4-6)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are set to battle the Redhawks of NAIA school Benedictine Mesa. UNLV is coming off a 53-46 home win over New Mexico in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for UNLV. David Jenkins Jr. is also a primary contributor, with 13.9 points per game.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Runnin’ Rebels offense scored 67.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.

