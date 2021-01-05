UNCG looks to end streak vs Wofford

UNC Greensboro (5-4, 0-1) vs. Wofford (5-3, 2-0) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro (5-4, 0-1) vs. Wofford (5-3, 2-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks to extend UNC Greensboro’s conference losing streak to five games. UNC Greensboro’s last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 71-68 on Feb. 22, 2020. Wofford is coming off a 94-84 win over Samford in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Wofford’s Storm Murphy, Tray Hollowell and Morgan Safford have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Murphy has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 95.3 points while giving up 61.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Wofford has an assist on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) over its previous three contests while UNC Greensboro has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a collective unit has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

