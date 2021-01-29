UNC looks for home win vs ND

Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6) vs. North Carolina (11-5, 6-3) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6) vs. North Carolina (11-5, 6-3)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fifth straight win over Notre Dame at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Fighting Irish at North Carolina was a 71-70 win on Jan. 5, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Nate Laszewski and Prentiss Hubb have led the Fighting Irish. Laszewski has averaged 15.9 points and eight rebounds while Hubb has put up 14.6 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks, who are scoring 12.6 and 10.6 per game, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Irish have given up only 69.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has directly created 53 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. Hubb has 20 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Notre Dame is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 69.3.

SECOND CHANCES: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent this year. That figure is the second-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Notre Dame stands at just 19.7 percent (ranked 330th).

