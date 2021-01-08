INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Umude carries South Dakota…

Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 18 points and six rebounds as South Dakota held off UM Kansas City 66-64 on Friday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (5-6, 4-2 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game.

South Dakota totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon McKissic had 19 points for the Roos (5-7, 1-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up