INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » UMBC wins fifth straight…

UMBC wins fifth straight road game

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — L.J. Owens posted 17 points as UMBC defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

Owens made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 13 points for UMBC (8-2, 4-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. R.J. Eytle-Rock added 11 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 10 rebounds plus six points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2). Jayden Martinez added nine rebounds and four blocks along with eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up