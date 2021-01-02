CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Uguak leads Loyola of Chicago over North Texas 57-49

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had a career-high 26 points as Loyola of Chicago beat North Texas 57-49 on Saturday night.

The matchup was set after North Texas’ originally scheduled game against UAB to open its Conference USA schedule was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Blazers’ program.

Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (7-2), which earned its fourth straight win.

Tate Hall, who was second on the Ramblers in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Javion Hamlet had 14 points for the Mean Green (4-4). James Reese added 13 points. Thomas Bell had three blocks.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

