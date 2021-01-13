INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
UConn guard Bouknight has elbow surgery, out indefinitely

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 4:53 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard James Bouknight will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his left elbow, the school said Wednesday.

The school had earlier said the sophomore hyperextended his left while diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Huskies’ win at Marquette on Jan. 5. He came back into the game, but has missed UConn’s last two contests, wins over Butler and DePaul.

The surgery was done on Tuesday.

Bouknight had been leading the Big East in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, while making 45% of his shots from the field.

No. 25 UConn (7-1, 4-1 Big East) is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 18 at home against DePaul.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

