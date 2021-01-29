CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » UC Santa Barbara tops…

UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey scored 11 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara won its seventh straight game, rolling past UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

Amadou Sow and Miles Norris each added 10 points for the Gauchos (11-3, 7-2 Big West Conference). Sow also had eight rebounds.

Damion Squire had 14 points for the Aggies (3-4, 1-2). B.J. Shaw added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up