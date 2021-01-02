CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 65-61

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:27 PM

JaQuori McLaughlin had 19 points and 10 assists to lift UC Santa Barbara to a 65-61 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

McLaughlin shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added five steals. Amadou Sow had seven rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (6-3, 2-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 19 points for the Titans (1-2, 0-2). Tray Maddox Jr. added 12 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Josh Hall had nine rebounds.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Titans this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Fullerton 81-63 on Friday.

