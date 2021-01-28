UC San Diego, Long Beach St. meet in conference play

UC San Diego (3-4, 1-4) vs. Long Beach State (3-5, 2-2) The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Friday, 7 p.m.…

UC San Diego (3-4, 1-4) vs. Long Beach State (3-5, 2-2)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego visits Long Beach State in a Big West matchup. UC San Diego fell 78-71 at home to UC Davis in its last outing. Long Beach State lost 96-75 on the road against California Baptist in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Isaiah Washington is putting up 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Beach. Complementing Washington is Chance Hunter, who is putting up 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Tritons are led by Toni Rocak, who is averaging 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

STEPPING IT UP: The Beach have scored 80 points per game and allowed 83.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the zero points scored and 90.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Washington has directly created 41 percent of all Long Beach State field goals over the last three games. Washington has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Beach State is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 77.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tritons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has 37 assists on 81 field goals (45.7 percent) over its previous three games while UC San Diego has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the 11th-most free throws in the country at 24.4 per game. UC San Diego has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.9 foul shots per game (ranked 269th).

