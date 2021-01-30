UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs Hawaii

UC Irvine (9-4, 6-0) vs. Hawaii (4-5, 2-5) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

UC Irvine (9-4, 6-0) vs. Hawaii (4-5, 2-5)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Hawaii. UC Irvine has won by an average of 6 points in its last seven wins over the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2018, a 62-61 win.

STEPPING UP: The Anteaters have been led by their senior tandem of Collin Welp and Brad Greene. Welp has averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while Greene has accounted for 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been anchored by seniors Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie, who are averaging 11.9 and 13.6 points, respectively.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Anteaters have scored 69.2 points per game and allowed 55.7 points per game across six conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.8 points scored and 71.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Hawaii is 0-5 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Anteaters are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is rated second among Big West teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Anteaters have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game and 14.3 per game over their last three games.

