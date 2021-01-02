CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Turner score 20, Bowling Green defeats Northern Illinois

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:58 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Justin Turner had 20 points as Bowling Green romped past Northern Illinois 68-42 on Saturday.

Daeqwon Plowden had 12 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Trey Diggs added 11 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points.

Darius Beane had 13 points for the Huskies (1-7, 0-3). Tyler Cochran added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, the Huskies’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, scored only four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

NIU’s 42 points were the fewest given up by Bowling Green in a MAC game in eight years.

